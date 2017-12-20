Date Taken: 12.20.2017 Date Posted: 12.26.2017 19:47 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50503 Filename: 1712/DOD_105209401.mp3 Length: 00:01:04 Year 2017 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: HOSCHTON, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marines celebrate holidays in Iwakuni (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.