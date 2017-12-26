(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2017

    Audio by Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's story: The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps General Joe Dunford, visits Airmen and other service members serving at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, during the Holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2017
    Date Posted: 12.26.2017 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50495
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105209090.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 December 2017 A, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Holiday Season
    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    U.S. Marine Corps General Joe Dunford

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT