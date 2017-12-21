(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Deployed Airmen volunteer at the air base post office to help enhance morale downrange. Also, Airmen out of Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, fly more than a dozen flights a day in support of the campaign to defeat ISIS.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2017
    Date Posted: 12.21.2017 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50466
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105201585.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 35

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    Volunteering
    Incirlik Air Base
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    Coalition Support
    ISIS
    AFRN

