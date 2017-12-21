Today's stories: Deployed Airmen volunteer at the air base post office to help enhance morale downrange. Also, Airmen out of Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, fly more than a dozen flights a day in support of the campaign to defeat ISIS.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2017 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50466
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105201585.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|35
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT