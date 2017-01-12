(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Handbook 1, Airman

    Air Force Handbook 1, Airman

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Audio by Chief Master Sgt. Jackie Brown 

    Airman Advancement Division

    Chapter 2-4, The Cold War

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.21.2017 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50460
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105201246.mp3
    Length: 00:01:28
    Album Chapter 2, Enlisted History
    Year 2015
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, by CMSgt Jackie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    airman study guide

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT