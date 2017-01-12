Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.21.2017 10:18 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50460 Filename: 1712/DOD_105201246.mp3 Length: 00:01:28 Album Chapter 2, Enlisted History Year 2015 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, by CMSgt Jackie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.