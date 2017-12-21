Radio update pertaining to Blended Retirement System and travel alert.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2017 06:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50453
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105200342.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HE, DE
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Radio Update Dec 25-31, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT