Date Taken: 12.21.2017 Date Posted: 12.21.2017 06:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50453 Filename: 1712/DOD_105200342.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: HE, DE

Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Strong Europe Radio Update Dec 25-31, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.