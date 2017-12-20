Today's story: The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa during his annual trip around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2017 13:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50448
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105197361.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT