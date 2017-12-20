(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Airmen helped deliver school buses to Haiti using a C-17 aircraft. Also, Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, are looking at new initiatives to save aircraft downtime for F-16s.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.20.2017 13:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50447
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105197360.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 December 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    F-16
    Luke AFB
    Earthquake
    Haiti
    Maintenance
    Ejection Seat
    Denton Program
    AFRN
    C-17 Citizen Airmen
    Seat Raise Pins

