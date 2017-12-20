(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for December 20, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for December 20, 2017

    JAPAN

    12.20.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, Yokota Airmen test their response skills on the flightline and Misawa Airmen sharpen their survival skills.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.19.2017 21:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for December 20, 2017, by Sgt Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Misawa
    Air Force
    USAF
    Dental
    35th
    374th
    PRR
    Kirsten Palmertree

