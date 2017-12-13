Medical personnel with 3rd Medical Battalion, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and 1st Air Defense Artillery Battalion participated in the Joint En route Care Course Dec. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The course provided hands-on training to Navy, Army and Air Force medical personnel to qualify them to provide pre-, mid- and post-flight medical care to patients being flown to medical facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2017 18:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50427
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105189615.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medics on the Move, by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT