    Medics on the Move

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Medical personnel with 3rd Medical Battalion, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and 1st Air Defense Artillery Battalion participated in the Joint En route Care Course Dec. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The course provided hands-on training to Navy, Army and Air Force medical personnel to qualify them to provide pre-, mid- and post-flight medical care to patients being flown to medical facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.18.2017
