Medics on the Move

Medical personnel with 3rd Medical Battalion, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and 1st Air Defense Artillery Battalion participated in the Joint En route Care Course Dec. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The course provided hands-on training to Navy, Army and Air Force medical personnel to qualify them to provide pre-, mid- and post-flight medical care to patients being flown to medical facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)