    Air Force Radio News 18 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Pacific Air Force Commander General Terrence O’Shaughnessy visits the Philippines to strengthen alliances. Also, a special nuclear events analyst Airman qualified for the 2018 Ironman World Competition.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Patrick AFB
    Philippines
    Partnership
    Alliances
    AFRN
    2018 Ironman World Competition

