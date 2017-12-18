Today's stories: Pacific Air Force Commander General Terrence O’Shaughnessy visits the Philippines to strengthen alliances. Also, a special nuclear events analyst Airman qualified for the 2018 Ironman World Competition.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2017 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50426
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105189221.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|31
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 December 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT