(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 15 December 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 15 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's Story: Operation Christmas Drop is underway. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and The Republic of Palau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.15.2017 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50411
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105181364.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 December 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Micronesia
    Palau
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Marianas
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT