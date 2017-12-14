(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Engineer Squadron (REDHORSE) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the conclusion of more than 70 construction projects at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and Researchers and cyber security experts attended the Hack the Air Force 2.0 event at New York.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50402
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105177932.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 December 2017 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Cyber
    REDHORSE
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT