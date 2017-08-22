(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Participates in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    ITALY

    08.22.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Rhodes Jr 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is the world's largest military marching band expedition where bands from around the world come together to perform with one another. Petty Officer Russell Rhodes has the story on who was there representing the United States.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: IT
    Band

