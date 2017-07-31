(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Prepares for Edinburgh 2017

    ITALY

    07.31.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class austin ingram 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    The Navy Band is preparing for the world's larget tattoo performance, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo!

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Prepares for Edinburgh 2017, by PO2 austin ingram, identified by DVIDS

