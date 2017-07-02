The Triple Nickle

This podcast is a telescoped version of Episode 5 of the All American Legacy Podcast. You can listen to it in its entirety at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/5-the-triple-nickle-americas-first-black-paratroopers/id1188857954?i=1000380928077&mt=2 or https://youtu.be/WA38VJrcPvU