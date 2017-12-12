Today's story: A C-130J pilot from the Royal Australian Air Force explains how the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop serves as both a holiday tradition and a training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50346
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105167490.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 December 2017 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT