The DoD’s longest running humanitarian assistance mission has officially begun. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath has more from the opening ceremony on Guam.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 11:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50340
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105167178.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2017 Push Ceremony, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
