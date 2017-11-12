(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Christmas Drop 2017 Push Ceremony

    Operation Christmas Drop 2017 Push Ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The DoD’s longest running humanitarian assistance mission has officially begun. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath has more from the opening ceremony on Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50340
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105167178.mp3
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2017 Push Ceremony, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HA/DR
    Christmas
    cargo drop
    RAAF
    USAF
    C-130
    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    36th Wing
    JASDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    readiness training
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Self-Defense Forces
    374th Airlift Wing
    Denton program
    low cost low altitude
    Trilateral
    OCD
    Operation Christmas Drop 2017
    515 Air Mobility Wing

