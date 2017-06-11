(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers with 10th RSG learned to employ defensive tactics

    Soldiers with 10th RSG learned to employ defensive tactics

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    SOLDIERS WITH THE TENTH REGIONAL SUPPORT GROUP PRACTICED DEPLOYING CLAYMORE MINES. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO CAMP SCHWAB WHERE SOLDIERS LEARN TO EMPLOY DEFENSIVE TACTICS.
    SUGGESTED TAG:
    THE M-18-A-1 CLAYMORE MINE IS A DEFENSIVE TOOL WITH AN OPTIMAL RANGE OF 55 YARDS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50337
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105166143.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with 10th RSG learned to employ defensive tactics, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Range
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Mine
    Claymore
    US Army
    Army
    Camp Schwab
    AFN Okinawa
    Claymore Mine
    Range 10
    M18-A1 Claymore Mine
    Camp Schwab Range
    M18-A1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT