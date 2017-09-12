Date Taken: 12.09.2017 Date Posted: 12.12.2017 04:00 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50334 Filename: 1712/DOD_105165978.mp3 Length: 00:00:50 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: LOMPOC, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni Filipino American Society celebrates holidays with culture (Radio), by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.