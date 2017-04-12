(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    773 CST Brings Robot to Sembach Girl Scouts

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2017

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 7th MSC's 773rd Civil Support Team brought its robot to visit with Girl Scout Troop 991, who is the midst of earning their robotics badges. The robot climbed stairs, picked up and placed objects, and served as a model to help the troops for their own robot designs. The event also provided some valuable community outreach experience to the 773rd team members.

    Army Reserve Europe
    773rd CST
    7th MSC

