The 7th MSC's 773rd Civil Support Team brought its robot to visit with Girl Scout Troop 991, who is the midst of earning their robotics badges. The robot climbed stairs, picked up and placed objects, and served as a model to help the troops for their own robot designs. The event also provided some valuable community outreach experience to the 773rd team members.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 04:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50322
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105160572.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 773 CST Brings Robot to Sembach Girl Scouts, by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT