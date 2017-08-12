To experience different cultures, Friendship Hall hosts events to show U.S. service members the Japanese cultures.
Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 08:25
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|50315
Filename:
|1712/DOD_105159098.mp3
Length:
|00:01:18
Composer
|DVIDSMac12
Location:
|JP
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura - Friendship Hall, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
