Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Washington, D.C. about the National Defense Authorization Act, which delegated acquisition authorities back to the services.
This work, Air Force Radio News 8 December 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
