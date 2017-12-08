(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 8 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Washington, D.C. about the National Defense Authorization Act, which delegated acquisition authorities back to the services.

    SecAF
    AFRN

