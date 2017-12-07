(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 7 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Air Force senior leaders have directed a Zero-Based Review of all Air Force programs, budget accounts, and associated manpower authorizations. Also, the Air Force has selected 472 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant - with a selection rate of 22 percent.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 December 2017 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    manpower
    AFRN
    Zero-Based Review
    Budgets accounts
    fiscal year 2020
    defense plan

