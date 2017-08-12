Date Taken: 12.08.2017 Date Posted: 12.07.2017 18:16 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50287 Filename: 1712/DOD_105146842.mp3 Length: 00:01:04 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: WADSWORTH, OH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni’s Atago Hills officially opens (Radio), by Cpl Nichole Stoehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.