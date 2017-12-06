(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 6 December 2017

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: A new C-130H Hercules aircraft arrived on the flightline of Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, last week. Also, the Defense Commissary Agency has announced that the Fisher House Foundation's Scholarships for Military Children program will begin accepting applications for the 2018 and 2019 school year on December 15th.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.06.2017 13:09
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Air Force Radio News 6 December 2017, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Applications
    C-130H
    Cannon AFB
    Scholarships
    Defense Commissary Agency
    AFRN

