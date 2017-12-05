Date Taken: 12.05.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 14:21 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50264 Filename: 1712/DOD_105139034.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 18

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 05 December 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.