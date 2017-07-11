(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Mission Support Command To Add 5 New Units

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.07.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    1 minute radio story describing the addition of 5 new units to the 7th Mission Support Command; Europe's only forward stationed US Army Reserve Command. The new units will strengthen the 7th MSC's contribution to US Army Europe and offer new job opportunities for US Army Reserve Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017
    USAEUR
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC

