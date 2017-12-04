(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 4 December 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 4 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's story:

    General Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, became the first Joint Force Space Component commander during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50244
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105132960.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 4 December 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    space
    peterson
    AFSPC
    AFRN
    General Raymond
    joint force space component

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT