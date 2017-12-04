Today's story:
General Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, became the first Joint Force Space Component commander during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 14:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50244
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105132960.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 December 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT