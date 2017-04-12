Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert Neller attended the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 2nd. During the forum, leaders evaluated the retooling of the military, as well as the challenges associated:

"We're gonna be fit, we're gonna be disciplined, we're gonna be able to operate our weapons system and we're gonna assume that the network is gonna be challenged. We're out there working to get our airplanes in the air and to do what we have to do. And out there forward deployed whatever number tens of thousands Americans out there in the air, on the sea, under the sea, and on the land out there doing stuff the MEU'd be very proud of but this has been going on for a while and it's not the people at the pointy end it's the depth of the readiness through the rest of the force that we've gotta build up. So we can not just have to go all in. We will never lower standards."



