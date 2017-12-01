(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 01 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's Stories: Hurricane season officially ended on November 30th and the Hurricane Hunters flew more than eight hundred hours on more than ninety missions, including historic hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Also, Air Force Space Command has teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory on a Space Tactics Internship.

