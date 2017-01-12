Members of the 148th Fighter Wing stationed at Camp Santigo near Salinas, PR. talk with Brady Slater a reporter with Duluth News Tribune.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 10:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50208
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105124224.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIGO, PR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of the 148th Fighter Wing are stationed at Camp Santigo near Salinas, PR., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT