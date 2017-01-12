(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Members of the 148th Fighter Wing are stationed at Camp Santigo near Salinas, PR.

    CAMP SANTIGO, PUERTO RICO

    12.01.2017

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 148th Fighter Wing stationed at Camp Santigo near Salinas, PR. talk with Brady Slater a reporter with Duluth News Tribune.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:31
    Location: CAMP SANTIGO, PR
    Puerto Rico
    148th Fighter Wing
    Duluth News Tribune
    Camp Santigo
    Brady Slater

