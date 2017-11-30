(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: The 8th Fighter Wing Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea conduct a large force employment drill. Also, Nurse Enlisted and Direct Enlisted commissioning program is accepting applications.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 November 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    AFRN

