(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 28 November 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 28 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Air Force leaders recently announced continuation pay rates, part of the new blended retirement system, or BRS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 14:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50162
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105115580.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 November 2017 A, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    bonuses
    AFRN
    BRS
    Blended Retirement System
    Pay Rates

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT