    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Pfc. Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command held a final formation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 18, wrapping up their six-month deployment to several Central American and Caribbean nations. The MAGTF trained for three months at Camp Lejeune before deploying the command element to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, to provide command and control for every element of the MAGTF operating in the region.

    Also in the news,
    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Special Purpose MAGTF Crisis Response-Africa conducted an evacuation control center training with base personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 17. The training helped test and evaluate the unit's capability to work with the base in conducting non-combatant evacuations.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 1st Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 3-D printed a metal impeller fan for an Assault Breaching Vehicle. The part is the culmination of a process to be able to replace broken or worn out parts of a vehicle with items that are 3-D printed.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    Date Posted: 11.21.2017 13:44
    Category: Newscasts
