(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARJ Budokan Festival

    USARJ Budokan Festival

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Bands perform in the 53rd annual Budokan festival, one of the most popular events held by the Ministry of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2017
    Date Posted: 11.21.2017 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50110
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105098098.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Budokan Festival, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Festival
    Band
    III MEF
    USARJ
    Budokan
    JSTF
    Nippon Budokan
    Royal Thai Band
    37th Performance

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT