Date Taken: 11.20.2017 Date Posted: 11.20.2017 03:26 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50089 Filename: 1711/DOD_105093946.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2014 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USFJ Liberty Policy Update, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.