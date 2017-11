Alpha Warrior Visits Kadena Air Base

ALPHA WARRIOR, A PHYSICAL CHALLENGE AND COMPETITION FOR AIRMEN CAME TO OKINAWA. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO KADENA AIR BASE WHERE AIRMEN LEARNED TO BE NINJA WARRIORS.

THE RISNER FITNESS CENTER IMPLEMENTED THE BATTLE RIG INTO THEIR FACILITIES SO AIRMEN CAN PRACTICE ON IT FOR NEXT YEAR’S COMPETITION.