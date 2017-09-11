(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni celebrates Marine Corps birthday with uniform pageant (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marines honor men and women from Marine Corps history past and present with their annual uniform pageant. Petty Officer Debra Daco marched on the parade field among Marines representing battles of many eras. This story includes soundbites from Cpl Isaiah Brye, Bronx, New York.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.15.2017 18:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50071
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105080398.mp3
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    US Marine
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Uniform Pageant
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Marine Corps 242nd Birthday

