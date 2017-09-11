MCAS Iwakuni celebrates Marine Corps birthday with uniform pageant (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marines honor men and women from Marine Corps history past and present with their annual uniform pageant. Petty Officer Debra Daco marched on the parade field among Marines representing battles of many eras. This story includes soundbites from Cpl Isaiah Brye, Bronx, New York.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2017 18:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50071
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105080398.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
