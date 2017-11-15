(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The 924th Fighter Group was chosen by the Air Force Reserve Command as the test unit to work with Apple on the development of an Integrated Maintenance Database System application.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2017
    Date Posted: 11.15.2017 13:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 November 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apple
    AFRN
    924 FG

