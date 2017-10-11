(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines train in close quarters to defend threats to the air station (Radio News)

    Marines train in close quarters to defend threats to the air station (Radio News)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.10.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Special reaction teams are an elite quick reaction force for the military. To join their ranks you must complete a grueling three-day assessment and selection. Corporal Calvin Hilt went room to room with S-R-T to find out what it takes to join the team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2017
    Date Posted: 11.15.2017 02:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50055
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105077526.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines train in close quarters to defend threats to the air station (Radio News), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    breach
    SRT
    United States Marine Corps
    sweep
    US Marine
    Provost Marshals Office
    Iwakuni
    room clearing
    PMO
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    close quarters battle
    MARFORPAC
    special reaction team
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    CQB
    CQC
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Ben Irish

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT