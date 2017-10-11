Special reaction teams are an elite quick reaction force for the military. To join their ranks you must complete a grueling three-day assessment and selection. Corporal Calvin Hilt went room to room with S-R-T to find out what it takes to join the team.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2017 02:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50055
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105077526.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines train in close quarters to defend threats to the air station (Radio News), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT