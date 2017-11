F-35 A’s arrive in Okinawa, Japan

APPROXIMATELY 300 AIRMEN AND 10 F-35-ALPHA LIGHTNING TWO’S FROM HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, ARE DEPLOYED TO KADENA AIR BASE FOR TRAINING. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TELLS US HOW THESE FIGHTERS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO OKINAWA’S SAFETY.

WHILE A FIRST IN-THEATER FOR THE F-35 ALPHA, THE MARINE CORPS F-35 BRAVO VARIANT HAS BEEN STATIONED AT M-C-A-S FUTENMA SINCE JANUARY, 2017