    Exploring Guam while on R & R

    GUAM

    11.15.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    The U.S. territory of Guam is a beautiful getaway destination for service members living in the Pacific. The island is filled with amazing beaches, hiking trails, war memorials and plenty of shopping and dining options. The island of Guam attracts tourists from around the world. What brings them to the tropical island paradise? Here’s Amy Forsythe for snapshot of what to see when you arrive…

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring Guam while on R & R, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

