    Iwakuni Marines, Sailors take in the sights, history of Iwo Jima (Radio)

    IWOJIMA, TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.13.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hiked through the historic island of Iwo Jima. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk loaded her gear to see the impact the experience had on service members. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Gregory Voss, San Diego, CA.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2017
    Date Posted: 11.14.2017 05:10
    Category: Newscasts
