Service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hiked through the historic island of Iwo Jima. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk loaded her gear to see the impact the experience had on service members. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Gregory Voss, San Diego, CA.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2017 05:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50038
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105072787.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWOJIMA, TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Marines, Sailors take in the sights, history of Iwo Jima (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
