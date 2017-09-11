(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Care -Radio

    BRUNEI

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The medical professionals in the Royal Brunei Military and local civilian paramedics took part in an urban jungle combat casualty care class taught by the U.S. Navy.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Care -Radio, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

