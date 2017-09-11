The medical professionals in the Royal Brunei Military and local civilian paramedics took part in an urban jungle combat casualty care class taught by the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2017 12:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50027
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105065222.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jungle Care -Radio, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT