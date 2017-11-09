(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force officials raise course limit for civilian tuition assistance. Also, the 308th Rescue Squadron and the 920th Operations Support Squadron work together to conduct survival evasion resistance escape, or SERE, training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

