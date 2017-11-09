Today's stories: 560th Red Horse Squadron returns home from deployment. Also, the 16th Space Control Squadron out of Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is defending against sources of electromagnetic interference on U.S. Military and commercial satellites.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2017 12:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50024
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105063326.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT