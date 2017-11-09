(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: 560th Red Horse Squadron returns home from deployment. Also, the 16th Space Control Squadron out of Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is defending against sources of electromagnetic interference on U.S. Military and commercial satellites.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.09.2017 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50024
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105063326.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 November 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Peterson AFB
    joint base Charleston
    deployment return
    electromagnetic
    AFRN
    560th Red Horse
    interference
    16th SCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT