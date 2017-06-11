(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corpsmen train with Marines in tactical combat casualty care(Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. JonSebastian Andrade 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Corpsmen trained with Marines about the significance of caring for their own in the tactical combat casualty care training exercise to learn basic first aid procedures to keep combatants alive until they reach proper medical attention. Lance Corporal JonSebastian Andrade arrived on the trauma site to find out what care the service members learned to provide to wounded comrades. This radio story has sound bites from Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Bilderback, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Lance Cpl. Jesse Donahoe Huntington, West Virginia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 11.07.2017 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2017
    Genre news
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsmen train with Marines in tactical combat casualty care(Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni | MCCS Iwakuni | Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic | Ethan Bilderback | Jesse Donahoe

