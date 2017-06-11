Corpsmen train with Marines in tactical combat casualty care(Radio)

Corpsmen trained with Marines about the significance of caring for their own in the tactical combat casualty care training exercise to learn basic first aid procedures to keep combatants alive until they reach proper medical attention. Lance Corporal JonSebastian Andrade arrived on the trauma site to find out what care the service members learned to provide to wounded comrades. This radio story has sound bites from Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Bilderback, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Lance Cpl. Jesse Donahoe Huntington, West Virginia.