(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 6 November 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 6 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: More than 100 Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing return home to Charleston, West Virginia from a deployment in Southwest Asia. Also, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talked with astronaut Colonel Jack Fischer on Facebook Live.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 11.06.2017 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49991
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105049274.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 6 November 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    Facebook
    NASA
    ANG
    Astronaut
    130th AW
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Heather Wilson
    Colonel Fischer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT