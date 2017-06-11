The U.S. and Brunei forces start the last Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training of 2017 in Brunei.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2017 06:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49986
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105048225.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CARAT Brunei Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT