Marines Embark USS Ashland for Blue Chromite

Marines embarked USS ashland for Blue Chromite, an exercise designed to make the Navy-Marine team stronger. Petty Officer First Class Richard Doolin tells us more.

Blue Chromite is a U.S. –only exercise which strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities based in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-Pacific region.