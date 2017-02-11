(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Embark USS Ashland for Blue Chromite

    Marines Embark USS Ashland for Blue Chromite

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    Marines embarked USS ashland for Blue Chromite, an exercise designed to make the Navy-Marine team stronger. Petty Officer First Class Richard Doolin tells us more.
    Suggested tag:

    Blue Chromite is a U.S. –only exercise which strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities based in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2017
    Date Posted: 11.05.2017 23:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49983
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105047850.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Artist PO1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Embark USS Ashland for Blue Chromite, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    3rd Marine Division
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Foster
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    United States Marine Corps
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Fort Leonard Wood
    CTF 76
    Camp Lejeune
    Fort Bragg
    USS Ashland
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    CFAO
    AFN Pacific
    U.S.Forces Korea
    U.S. Navy U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa
    CFA Sasabo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT